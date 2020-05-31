To the editor — The pandemic has laid bare the fact that ag workers are such a critical part of our food chain that they are classified as essential workers. All essential workers should be protected equally against the virus. Why, then, are farm and packing house workers, again, being excluded with such a devastating impact on the Latino community?
Whatever the rationale was for exclusion of farm workers from the protection of our labor laws, continuing with that rationale is no longer possible.
Workers must be protected to ensure that they are safe at work so that they do not infect their family, their friends or someone in the community. For the well-being of the community, the old business model where the packing houses' bottom line dictated can no longer take precedent over equal protection and hazard pay for essential workers.
We are all in this pandemic together. I ask that you call your representatives and push them to approve laws for equal protection. You can also contribute to a strike fund or call the packing houses and tell them to protect their workers to protect the community and to pay them hazard pay for putting their lives at risk to feed us.
HECTOR FRANCO
Yakima