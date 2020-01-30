To the editor — The first thing on the ballot being sent to Yakima citizens this week is this: "Proposition No. 1. Levy lid lift for public safety, parks and recreation, youth, family and senior and other city services and operations."
Sounds good, right? But what Prop 1 really does is allow the City Council to raise property taxes and use the money for almost anything it wants.
Don't be fooled. This City Council doesn't seem much different than the last one or the one before that or the one before that.
Vote against the tax increase.
SCOTT BLODGETT
Yakima