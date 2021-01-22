To the editor — Somehow masks turned into a political statement, when they should be just a tool used to rationally protect our health and lives.
Now the Yakima County commissioners want to turn our Board of Health into a political operation, hamstringing what should be the independent science-based guardian of our community’s health.
This growing trend in our government, to undermine sound medical decisions with noisy political rhetoric driven by “alternative facts,” is nothing but short-term pandering. It’s not a recipe for meaningful, considered oversight or the actual problem-solving needed to safeguard public health.
The Health Board should be run by professionals who have studied, practiced and understand the science of public health, not dominated by politicians who are primarily interested in scoring points for their next election.
CAROLE INOUYE
Naches