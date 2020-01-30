To the editor — I wanted to thank you and your staff for their in-depth articles about the closing of Astria/St. Elizabeth Hospital. I worked there for 35 years starting in 1971 as microbiology laboratory supervisor. During that time, I was privileged to work with the most dedicated patient-oriented people.
One example of this dedication was during the volcanic eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980. Many of our staff walked through the gloom and falling ash to be available to those who might need them. Hailed at the time as "heroes," they were certainly that; truly representative of the caliber of all the employees.
JOSEPH ANNA
Yakima