To the editor — Let's describe a few of the thoughts and actions of the current president of the United States.
He was taped talking about grabbing women's privates. He paid large sums to cover up affairs. He has publicly taken Vladimir Putin's side against his own intelligence services.
He refuses to release his tax returns. He surrounds himself with felons.
The current president of the United States tweets eighth-grade insults at his political opponents, among others. He can't pronounce or doesn't know what or where Yosemite is. He denies the science regarding climate change. He tries to extort the Ukrainian president for dirt on Joe Biden. He was impeached.
The current president of the United States, through his lying and incompetence and downplaying of the coronavirus, has cost thousands of unnecessary deaths and more severe and lasting damage to the economy. With no evidence, he sows doubt about the accuracy and integrity of mail-in balloting. He tries to kneecap the Postal Service to hinder the collection and counting of said ballots. He claims he may not accept the results of the election because it's rigged. Against him. Huh?
All this, courtesy of the current president of the United States.
Vote!
DAVID HAUN
Naches