To the editor — OK, kindergarten 101: Bearing false witness hurts you most. Mr. Trump is doing his job.
Facts and politics often conflict, but just for the record: (1) When you take a lifesaving dose of penicillin, think, “Odd, dosing myself with antibacterial poisonous bread mold”; (2) the first American leader to react to COVID-19 was President Trump; (3) most prominent Democrats unscientifically denounced Trump as overreacting when he led; (4) the alpha patient of COVID-19 “cause of death” is unknown; indeed, “death by natural causes” statistic at CDC is consistent, year-over-year; (5) the logistics of supplies, adding hospital capacity and research is unparalleled (as led by the arguably most functional president in our era), (6) many of us wish Trump’s transparent style more stylish; (7) the medical/scientific team Trump empowers is respected across the world, evidence Trump cares deeply about America, his family, you and me.
No patient is without emergency supplies or a hospital bed where needed. And, if ever we required a president to wheel and deal to restart our economy, we have the man. Compare the disastrous Obamacare rollout.
Put your family first; four more years.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish