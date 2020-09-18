To the editor — He knew about the virus, lied and did nothing; 190,000 lives lost. He doesn’t care about you. He knew Russia put a bounty on American troops. He lied, changed the subject and did nothing. He doesn’t care about them. He knows and denies that the climate is in crisis. He does nothing to help, only to harm. More oil drilling. Kill highway mileage standards, slash support for alternate energy. He doesn’t care about your kids and grandchildren’s future. He only cares about himself -- his image, his power, his money. Nothing and nobody else. Not you. Not us.
He lies. Actions speak louder than words. “By their fruits, so shall you know them.” Children still in cages at the border. No money for rent or food due to COVID? He doesn’t care. Cut the benefits. He calls the military dead suckers and losers, then tries to punish the messenger. He only cares about himself. Your life doesn’t matter to him. Is this who you want as your leader? One who doesn’t care about you?
ANDREW WHITMONT
Yakima