To the editor — I expect the president of the United States to have qualities of civility, integrity, rational decision-making based on science, and listening to experts in the appropriate fields. The president should have interest and concern in the welfare of all the people who live in our country.
It is reasonable to expect the president to understand decorum and respect for the military and have compassion and empathy for all people who call our country their home. I expect any president of the United States to be given information and advice on the myriad situations, problems and crises that are part of the president’s responsibility and then act in a fair and responsible manner to address these concerns. A certain level of intellect and curiosity are needed to carry out the complex role of the presidency.
Any president should aspire to these expectations and have reverence for the position. If not, why desire to be president? The presidency is a full-time job. I urge all Americans to thoughtfully consider what qualities you expect your president to possess and act accordingly.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima