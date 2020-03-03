To the editor — To those who have been writing in saying the president presents a threat to the freedom of the press: When and where have you been getting your media from?
For morning people, there’s this biased paper with liberal slants on local and national news. Most days this is also paired with a Trump-bashing op-ed and a couple of liberal diatribes from fellow readers.
For daytime television, you have the Trump-hating henhouse that is “The View,” there to let you know that Trump is bad and Republicans hate women.
After work, you have Rachel Maddow on MSNBC to smugly confirm that liberals are smart and Republicans are idiots.
For late nights, you get Jimmy Kimmel’s nightly Trump-bashing monologue with his least-refined material since “The Man Show.”
Trump doesn’t threaten the free press. He calls it out for being biased to a farcical level. That is all. No media source is being censored by Washington. MSNBC, CNN, and NBC continue to run whatever stories they want. Newspapers are free to run whatever headlines they want. The freedom of the press and free press is alive and well. Well, except financially.
ANDREW SCHMIDT
Yakima