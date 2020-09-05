To the editor — The U.S. military has developed a leadership manual, based on many years of experience, good values, proven practices and sound psychological research. The armed services use this manual in developing outstanding leaders. Personal qualities sought are:
Trust: This is a fundamental element in leadership. Leaders shape the ethical climate of their organizations or commands.
Discipline and self-control: A disciplined leader maintains composure in difficult or stressful situations. They do not have emotional outbursts or act impulsively. They do not allow personal emotions to drive decisions or guide responses in stressful situations.
Judgment and critical thinking: These are complex, high-level mental functions. It means the ability to discriminate, assess, plan, decide, prioritize and compare. A good leader thinks about the consequences of decisions. They seek and listen to the opinions of qualified people.
Self-awareness: They know themselves, traits and feelings. They do not unfairly blame subordinates when failures are experienced.
Empathy: They demonstrate an understanding of the points of view of others. They feel genuine concern for the emotional distress of others.
During this critical election year America deserves a commander in chief who meets these qualifications. America should not be ruled by unfounded fear, lies and conspiracy theories.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima