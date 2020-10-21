To the editor — Upon filling out your ballot, please consider voting with your eyes, not your ears. Remember the president's accomplishments and disregard the never-ending slew of mudslinging and accusations.
President Trump has proved to be a tireless fighter for all Americans and our democratic way of life. His positive belief in America cannot be denied. America first! Remember, he is not a lifetime politician; he kept his word to us, the voters. Again: Please vote with your eyes, not your ears.
RICHARD DeZARN
Yakima