To the editor — When the present crisis has subsided to the point that we can reflect on its impact, I urge this publication to highlight the lives of each individual we have lost.
The number of cases and deaths are updated daily. Statistics don't tell us how each individual's life impacted their family and their community. Obituaries are an important source of information, but they are expensive. Because of the scope of this crisis, it would seem that a presentation (with the approval of the victim's family) would be appropriate.
JIM KEAN
Yakima