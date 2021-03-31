To the editor — I am a high school cross country runner. This year we had to do “masked starts.” What that means is we wear a mask until the gun is fired and until we start spreading out. I do think that that is the safest way to do this.
Some people talk about how that affects their breathing, but I honestly don’t mind. It gives me a balance of keeping my family protected as much as possible while still having the sports seasons I really wanted. Yeah, it is a bit awkward to change your flow of motion into taking on or off a mask while running, but it isn’t that bad.
I would much rather wear a mask at the start than not having a season at all due to COVID-19. I feel better about doing fun things like this if I am taking precautions that make sure my family stays healthy and safe.
AUDREY SMITH
Yakima