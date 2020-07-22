To the editor — For years, Christians have been walking the streets of our city in prayer. With current unity, pandemic and crime headaches -- in the Yakima Valley and around the world -- there is intense need.
The churches have been silent, and that has to change. Let's approach God publicly. Join us when we go from our seats to the streets. We can do this as individuals or as groups, choosing a particular location to cover. I suggest a maximum of five prayer walkers per group. Every participant will pray as he or she is led, most often silently. When you see a toy in front of a home, pray for the children at that home. When you see a police car, you can pray for law enforcement. These are just examples.
Usually this is a low-key walk, but you can introduce yourself to the people you meet, tell them what you are doing, and ask if you can pray for them. Very frequently I hear, "Thank you, we need it." Keep in mind this walk should be done in agreement with COVID-19 guidelines. A complete guide to prayer walking is available.
God can make all the difference in our communities.
JOHN VAN BELLE
Yakima