To the editor — In a year where good news is hard to find, Highland Food Bank in Tieton has continued to be a bright light for people who struggle to put food on the table.
Paige Matson, director of the food bank, along with her family, has led this little food bank to fulfilling its mission and even surpassing it by gifting families with children really wonderful Christmas gift bags. Community members and patrons of Tieton’s BOXX Gallery have supported the food bank with gifts of money and their time.
I would like to thank all of these people, especially Paige, most humbly and from my heart. Happy New Year to us all!
MICHELLE WYLES
Tieton