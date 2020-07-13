To the editor — America has an anger management problem manifesting itself as hate, harassment and hypocrisy. Children aren't born haters; it's taught. Are you the teacher?
Most will respond, oh not me! Are you sure? Were you outraged by the CHAZ/CHOP? How dare someone take over public property! So you must have been equally outraged over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge takeover? Are you outraged by abortion? So you must be equally outraged by police murders and the death penalty; after all, all lives matter, right?
But I can hear you saying, those people were guilty of something. Judge not, lest ye be judged. Yes, we need law enforcement and appropriate punishments, but is death to be doled out so casually?
We live in an Instagram world where people attempt to project themselves as principled individuals with ingrained strong values. Lazy unthinking minds derisively spew labels like liberal or conservative. Someone bellowing expressed righteous beliefs likely has broken personal and professional relationships, ignores reality and minimizes others for intrinsic traits to cling to their feelings of superiority. The 45th president is a visual aid if you need one.
The Golden Rule needs reviving whether with face masks, politics, or relationships. Practice empathy, not hate.
DALE BECKER
Selah