To the editor — Currently the death rate in the U.S. of COVID-19 is 1.6%. This means if 85 million get the virus, 1.3 million people will die. Or if everyone in Yakima comes down with the virus, 1,500 will die. A pestilence beyond serious. The worry is with many small businesses on the verge of collapsing and families running out of money, the temptation may be to downplay the threat of the virus. We need to stay calm, work together.
In extreme emergencies Congress has the wherewithall to save lives and keep families and businesses afloat. The Constitution's Article I, Section 8 gives Congress the power to borrow, regulate and coin money. Congress delegates much of this power to the Federal Reserve Bank.
Politicians when running for office speak of federal government debt as if it is household, business and state debt. It isn't. Modern economies need a money supply that is sovereign and dynamic. During boon times the money supply needs to be pulled back so demand doesn't outstrip supply, causing inflation. During tough times money supply and government spending needs to expand to spur production. Most of federal government debt is owned by the federal government.
DON HINMAN
Yakima