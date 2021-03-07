To the editor — I have been hearing about people getting their mail stolen or missing. You can take this matter into your own hands by signing up for informed delivery thru the USPS online. Very easy to sign up to be informed what mail you are or are not getting each day. The USPS takes pictures of the front of your mail, then emails you what to expect in your mailbox for that day.
This has come in very handy for us. If you get a picture of a piece of mail that was going to be delivered that day yet was not in your mailbox, online you can report it. Thank you, USPS, for providing this service,.
BETH SWIFT
Yakima