To the editor — Do you want a fair election in 2020? If so, help support the United States Postal Service so that mail-in ballots arrive at the various state election offices on time.
Major reasons the USPS is not doing well financially include:
1. People are paying their bills electronically rather than through the mail.
2. People seldom write letters anymore. Rather, if they do write they send an email.
3. Politicians and the head of the USPS will not allow for postage stamp increases.
A way to help the USPS meet its financial obligations is for everyone to purchase and use stamps (at least through the 2020 general election). Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, one need not go to the post office. Instead, go to USPS.com and buy your stamps. You will need to purchase a whole sheet ($11 for first class postage). If everyone purchases a few sheets, it will be a major help. Then send some letters to friends and family.
JOHN THAYER
Toppenish