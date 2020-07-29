To the editor — President Trump has appointed Louis DeJoy to postmaster general. He is a longtime Trump supporter and contributor. He wants to turn the Postal Service into a business, comparing it to a steel corporation. He wants to raise rates on stamps and packages. The Postal Service is just what the name says: service. Not business.
The Postal Service has been the lifeblood of this country for decades. Our postal workers and veterans are among the many hard-working employees in this country. Rain, snow, hot sun, ice, fog -- our mail gets delivered. Sometimes late, but medicine, checks and letters arrive.
Trump calls the Postal Service a joke. It is not a joke. It is our history. We need it, but not higher prices.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato