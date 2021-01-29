To the editor — My wife and I were able to receive our COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 23 at the Farmworkers Clinic in Toppenish. This after many, many frustrating attempts through the states and other websites.
I believe a lesson could be learned from the way they operate, from the initial call setting up appointments to receiving the vaccine. They were friendly, efficient and professional. They were using Washington State Universality students as volunteers.
If Gov. Inslee would look at the state system, perhaps this state would be moving more effectively in vaccine inoculations.
ROBERT MASSONG
Yakima