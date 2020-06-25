To the editor — The antifa fascist mob from Portland, Oregon, reportedly torched a statue of President George Washington by burning an American flag on the statue and then defacing and destroying the statue. They did this to protest Washington having owned slaves 250 years ago.
Washington inherited his slaves but was never comfortable with the cultural acceptance of slavery. In his will, he freed all of his estate’s slaves and provided the financial needs for the older ones until their deaths.
Even if these antifa fascists were aware of this history they wouldn’t change their violent behavior. Their goal is anarchy and the destruction of our beautiful America.
However, to be consistent they need to start burning their dollar bills.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah