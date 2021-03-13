To the editor — The recently passed American Rescue Plan includes a safety net for children, the first in our nation’s history. This is essentially an antipoverty legislation that will cut the child poverty rate by approximately half.
Ninety-four percent of all families with children will qualify with an expanded tax credit to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 for children between 6-18. Unlike previous child tax credits, this credit will be provided to families without taxable income in the form of monthly checks and thus will benefit the poorest of children. Thanks to Biden and our Democratic legislators, our poorest and most vulnerable will finally receive some badly needed assistance.
SANDY MONTAG
White Salmon