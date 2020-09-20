Poll gives info on qualifications for judicial office
To the editor — I have been retired from active practice for many years. So many that when I recently became aware of contests for judicial offices, I realized that I had no personal knowledge or experience with any of the candidates.
Fortunately, there are resources that are available to me as well as the general public. The Yakima County Bar Association by long tradition has conducted a poll of its membership, by secret ballot, assessing each member’s view of the qualifications of each candidate for judicial office. The poll is made public and released to the media. The bar association’s interest is understandable. Its members want to know that their clients’ cases are decided by judges they know and respect as worthy of their office.
Alternately, any person who regularly consults with a lawyer can and should call the lawyer, who has a professional obligation to give their best judgment of the candidates.
ROBERT R. REDMAN
Yakima