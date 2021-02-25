To the editor — Most people are at least somewhat familiar with the crucifixion of Jesus. He was brought before Pilate, who heard the false charges and said he found no fault. Instead of releasing Jesus, Pilate sent him to Herod. Herod refused and sent Jesus back to Pilate.
Does this sound familiar? Politicians will not make a decision that might affect their chance for more power and reelection. Pilate could have set Jesus free, but he took the coward's way and let Jesus be crucified. Pilate took water, washed his hands and declared himself to be innocent of the whole matter.
Politicians today as then are cowards. They fleece the taxpayer of their money and they bend with the wind. They seem to sell their soul for a few pieces of silver. Shame on you, Dan (Pilate-Herod) Newhouse and all your lying friends from both parties. Read Revelation 21:8 where it speaks about all liars.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton