To the editor — Two physicians reported that when the coronavirus became international, Sweden did not lock down but Norway chose to lock down. The recent comparison of these two countries revealed that the differences as to the coronavirus infections and deaths was statistically insignificant.
Following the easing of business restrictions, the number of infected patients is greater, which has been attributed to more people being tested. Happily, the number of deaths continues to lessen.
Being locked down continues to stifle an economic resurgence. Intellectual elitists and misguided individuals who know the needs of others should step aside and allow the unwashed, the intellectually deprived and all us country hicks as we attempt to achieve and live the American dream.
It is timely to remind governors and other politicians who demonstrate an overbearing authority by enacting implausible, useless edicts that only create resentfulness. More important, they stifle an economic resurgence, and consequently they will be facing in November an electorate composed of people who lost their businesses, homes and jobs and are faced with other financial difficulties. Many feel their civil rights have been trampled.
If Sweden can do it, why not us?
WILLIAM M. HARRISON
Yakima