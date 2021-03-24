Politicians do what they want, not what people want
To the editor — When government was first established, it was of the people, by the people, and for the people. Not for the government, by the government, and of the government. Politicians do what they want, not what the people want. We have gone too far left, leaving out the people who should be in charge.
We need term limits for these people, which we have for presidents. Lobbyists try to influence legislation and other government decisions. Companies cannot make direct donations to candidates. When elected officials leave office, they become lobbyists.
DON STARK
Yakima