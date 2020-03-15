To the editor — The current federal government is so dysfunctional that they can't even work together to find solutions to the many serious problems caused by the recently declared pandemic. Instead it is business as usual politicizing the situation and blaming one another for the inaction. If they can't work together in such a crisis, then they are worthless and hopeless as leaders. Fortunately for us, it is election time. These self-serving, inept politicians can be replaced and should be.
Are we being given all of the information about this pandemic? I remember reading about the flu epidemic during World War I that killed more people than the war. If this is a similar situation, then we need to be fully informed. I feel, the information disseminated by the media so far hasn't been cause for the absolute panic we are experiencing. The world has faced medical crises before — SARS, MERS, Ebola. What is different about this one? We deserve to be fully informed so we can take whatever action is available to survive.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima