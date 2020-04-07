To the editor — After reading Henry Williams' letter, I felt the need to respond with similar hyperbole. Let’s take his suggestion to heart and vote only for Republicans. What country do we begin to look like? Certainly not America, where it used to be noble to have differing views. Now we look a lot like Russia or China where opposing views are punished by those in power, terrified that citizens may think for themselves. I take the same view of those advocating never voting for a Republican.
Are our positions so fragile that they cannot survive questioning by those who don’t agree with us? Great legislation doesn’t come from bills written by one party, without input and criticism from those with different ideas.
Being a very proud American, I love our Constitution and am proud to say I vote for candidates with the best ideas, not by the letter after their name. There are great people in each party; there are also idiots in each party. Now is the time to separate the wheat from the chaff not by D and R, but by G and I.
ROB GIMLIN
Ellensburg