To the editor — My chest swelled with button-bustin’ pride in the Yakima police when I read about their de-escalation of an incident at Home Depot involving “a machete-wielding homeless man” on Wednesday, April 14 (“Machete incident gives police trouble on two levels,” YHR April 16). Over the course of four hours that day, the police, in concert with “sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol officers and Union Gap police, utilized de-escalation techniques that involved slowing down the encounter and using time and distance to calm down the man.” Ultimately, the man dropped the machete.
In a time when there is so much in the news about bad police work, here in Yakima the police conducted state-of-the-art work that resolved an extremely dangerous conflict, and no one was killed.
Great credit goes to Chief Matt Murray, who the story makes clear, arranged for department members to receive training in de-escalation techniques.
With as much pride as I have in the work of our police, I was fully disgusted with some bystanders who taunted the man and tried “to provoke him into either hurting himself or getting police to shoot him.”
I wonder if any of the other bystanders sought to discourage them.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima