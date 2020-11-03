To the editor — Police unions are striving to create legislation to control protest instead of trying to control the minority factions within police departments that seem to act on their own. They would rather take action against those who protest against police brutality than stop the police brutality from within.
If you have a problem from within and you actually desire for it to end, then you must hold officers accountable for their indiscretions. Don't throw up the blue shield excuse that the officer felt endangered from an occupant in their own car, so the officer shot him or her -- thus, promoting themselves to judge, jury and executioner.
In my view of this blue pandemic, it is not the color of their skin that makes them dangerous, but the fear of what might happen to them. The solution, to me, is not judging a person by the color of their skin. Judge them when you find something wrong.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima