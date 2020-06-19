To the editor — Using the Peace Corps as a footprint, it is suggested that a similar organization be implemented called the Police Corps. Young people between ages 18 to 26 throughout the country can be given an opportunity to join their local police for a period of one or more years with reasonable pay and, after completion of duty, be offered free tuition and housing to attend a local community college for two years.
The purpose is to heal the deep wounds existing between the police and the citizens. Minorities in particular and the police would become more familiar with each other and thereby reduce the animosity and misunderstanding with each other. The young police cadets would be unarmed and have duties with no physical interaction with a suspect apprehended. Their on-the-job experience would help improve the relationships with the police and the community.
MICHAEL GUNDERSON
Yakima