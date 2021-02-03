To the editor — Defunding police is wrong if you want competent officers. A recent article in The Seattle Times by a 25-year police commander clearly outlined what is causing our rash of police shootings. He states that the root problem comes from the over-militarization of our civilian police force. Large bonus points in civil service hiring are given to combat veterans. Military training teaches people to kill. Problem solvers, listeners and de-escalation techniques are useless in combat and will likely get you and others killed.
Some of his recommendations: Stop the awarding of combat bonus points in employment considerations. Require a college degree and a minimum age of 23. Set a minimum salary of $112,000 a year; $168,000 a year after five years on the job. Cut overtime hours and require more rest. Many officers today must work two jobs to support families. Have a statewide hiring and bargaining system to eliminate the very wide variation in today’s practices among cities and jurisdictions.
If you want to help veterans, help them get a college education and a good-paying job that they want and for which they are qualified. Today’s problem is not bad cops but rather the wrong people in the wrong job.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima