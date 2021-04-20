PNWU is doing its part to get the Valley vaccinated
To the editor — We are writing to encourage everyone to get vaccinated at one of the numerous vaccination sites and clinics in the Yakima Valley when they become eligible. The COVID-19 vaccines being administered are safe and effective, you can be vaccinated at any provider at no cost to you, and all Washington residents age 16 and older are now eligible.
Many of the medical students, faculty and staff at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) are volunteering at regional sites to help vaccinate community members. We are also collaborating with local agencies and health clinics to assure that everyone at PNWU has access to the vaccine.
Like you, we support the Yakima Valley, and see vaccinations as an important part of the community’s health and well-being, now and for the future.
Dr. Michael J. Lawler
PNWU President
Dr. Edward Bilsky
Provost
Dr. Thomas Scandalis
Dean, College of Osteopathic Medicine
Ms. Judy O’Neal
Campus Health Nurse
Mr. Frank Alvarez
Chief Operating Officer