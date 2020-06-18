To the editor — The times and seasons are here as violence, wickedness and lawlessness are spiraling out of control. The plans of mankind, out of the imagination of their wicked hearts, scheme for a better global world or society but with little or no success.
Our plans to bring people together and improve the condition of our lives for a better America by promoting division is contradictory. division is destructive and does not promote unity.
All the plans mankind promotes in programs apart from God are foolishness to our living lord and savior Jesus Christ. God's plan will always succeed over ours. In God's heart there is no racism but the human race, no political party or religion.
The Bible declares that everyone is subject to the governing authorities appointed by God. Anyone who resists the authority resists God, and those who resist bring judgment on themselves (Romans 13:1-2).
The only true love, peace and hope comes from God through Christ. All Father God wants from his creation is that all mankind repent and turn their hearts to him for salvation through Jesus Christ and receive the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. Awake, America. We all need a heart transplant.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima