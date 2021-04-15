To the editor — The Greenway is getting a new playground! Exciting news, but once you look at the plans you may be disappointed. The plans are unimaginative and most important, not inclusive.
Ask your kids what their favorite park is. Maybe Volunteer Park in Selah? Harper's Park in Portland? Meadow Crest in Renton? All of these parks are inclusive. Families can sit together, play, and everyone can have fun, including those with disabilities and accessibility needs.
As it currently stands, the new Greenway park is basic and unimaginative, and I am not supportive of it. I would encourage others to review the plans themselves and contact the Greenway in an effort to make the playground better for all persons.
Check out Harper's playground, as well as other parks that have imagined a better future for all of us in the small setting of one epic playground.
KATHERINE MILLER
Yakima