To the editor — Soon some of us will start getting stimulus checks. The idea is to stimulate the economy. Many will need this money just to survive; others will use it for other reasons. I have some ideas for this group.
First, I would donate some to your church. The offering basket has been low due to this insanity. Then I would go to your favorite restaurant(s) and pay for a couple of meals that you did not get. Many restaurants will not survive this forced shutdown. Next I would go to your barber/hairstylist and pay for the haircut(s) you missed while they we closed as well. Most of these people are small-business owners/self-employed and they are struggling.
Next, I would donate to a political candidate of your choice. If you are unhappy with the shutdown and freedom limits imposed by our current government, give to a candidate who embraces a change from the Washington state current mentality. Some of my funds will go to Loren Culp for governor.
Finally, make a donation to a small business, owned by a friend or relative or part of your neighborhood. Most will not survive an extended shutdown.
PETER DELL
Yakima