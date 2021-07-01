To the editor — Re: Yakima Herald Republic for Tuesday, June 29, 2021: the photo of the Chihuahua Sweet Pea was upsetting. The article was about the heat wave and pets. It is obvious the pet owner loves her little dog but is not thinking about the safety and comfort of Sweet Pea. In this heat Sweet Peas does not need a little dress. Sweet Pea's feet may have been burned if she went out for a walk in late morning or afternoon in this heat. If you want to know how it feels, a pet owner should walk barefoot, too. For the safety of Sweet Pea, walk her in the very early morning before 8 a.m. and on grass. If pet owners want to dress them up, do it in spring when temperatures are mild. Dogs and cats have fur that is designed to keep them warm or cool. They are not children that need clothing. PLEASE keep them at home in this heat. Walk them around your backyard or play running games with them in your home. Leave them at home in the cool house in this heat because of your love for them.
KATHLEEN SIZER
Granger