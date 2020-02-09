To the editor — My experience has been, and continues to be, that perhaps, 6 of 7 persons determine truth by feelings. Trump evokes strong feelings; therefore, truth about and near Trump may be the most subjective perception I have ever observed. However, in Ukraine, there is a fact pattern not subject to feelings. No honest objective conclusions are inconsistent with that fact pattern. Jim Jordan's four truths are simply undeniable, as are the timetable of the Crimean occupation, the Russian presence, etc.
We, the people, voted for Trump because we were desperate and because Hillary failed arguably in the campaign’s last six weeks, losing viability. As an independent, expectations and concerns revolve around construction of a government. It has been shaky.
Yet, to date, the country is thriving, perhaps because of, perhaps in spite of Trump. But there is an emotional subjective undertone of hate that persists and hurts us all.
This is my concern. We need to step back and assess a little more dispassionately. Selection of inflammatory modifiers in opinions earns clicks, but does it promote the general welfare? With Trump truth, less may be more, eventually. Else, how will we ever unite?
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish