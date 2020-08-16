To the editor — The coming presidential election is even more important to Republicans than to Democrats. The beliefs of moral values, of fair government with limited powers, conservative policies and ideals have been set aside and replaced with favors to large donors, with avarice and greed, with revenge on dedicated Republicans who try to uphold GOP values.
This is the one time it would be better to lose the presidential election, concentrate on increasing the number of Republican senators and representatives in Congress and rebuild the party to what it once was. And in four years vote for a real Republican.
BILLIE BROWNING
Yakima