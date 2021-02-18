To the editor — She’s been trumped.
He’s been trumped.
You have been trumped.
They’ve been trumped.
We’ve been trumped.
By trumped-up charges; by lies and deceit.
Now, he will start a new game with the hope of eliciting pawns to protect his will. Will you be fodder for his corrupt desires? Where will we stand as Americans who respect our country and each other, as we move to continue to develop a country by the people and for the people governed by our chosen leaders of, (hopefully), integrity and ethical purpose?
Each of us (always) has an opportunity to grow in understanding of ourselves if we desire to move with integrity and wisdom. Our government also, has (always) an opportunity to improve its purpose as a democracy. Perhaps this tragedy of Jan. 6, 2021 will be a catalyst for positive changes that result in more integrity and wisdom that supports all of us.
SHARON COX
Selah