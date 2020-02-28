To the editor — A heads-up for those environmentally responsible folks who have purchased and drive a hybrid vehicle. Your illustrious Legislature has a bill, SB 6586, that will penalize you with a per-mile fee to drive your vehicle. So in trying to reduce emissions, and being “green minded” you are penalized for not using enough gas. Never mind that Washington state has one of the highest gas taxes in the nation-you're not paying enough.
With all the uproar about greenhouse gases, etc., this is beyond stupid. I urge you to contact your legislators and voice your opinions before they sneak this past you.
NANCY EHRHARDT
Yakima