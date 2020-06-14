To the editor — If nothing else, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak have provided an example of how not to think and act if we are to have any chance of getting the spread of the COVID-19 under control in Yakima County. Their defiance and the picture in the Sports section of the Herald exemplify the cause of our out-of-control infection rate.
Who is the Pak thinking about? Themselves. Coach Archer explained that there was “100% support from parents.” Who the Pak didn’t ask about support were the owners and workers from closed businesses, all the parents and students that are desperate to return to school, the medical and emergency workers putting their life at risk, the other essential workers in workplaces with high-risk transition rates, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The Pak has a “ME” mindset in a time in which there is a desperate need for a “WE” mindset.
Ironically, baseball is an outdoor activity that could have been organized in a manner that does follow many of the recommendations from health experts. The Pepsi Pak and their supporters represent a mindset of self-centered defiance that is at the heart of the problem we face in Yakima County.
MARK HUMMEL
Yakima