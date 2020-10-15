To the editor — Gov. Inslee, COVID-19 restrictions of our freedoms have proved wise and necessary. However, treating different but similar segments of our society differently harms our confidence in our democracy, to wit: Restaurants may seat 25% of capacity. Churches may seat 25% of capacity but are further limited to 50 persons. My church has a capacity of 934 persons, so why – when it is a rather large room – are we limited to 50 persons? What word can define this treatment?
When violence on the street occurs, those who consistently receive the message of love of fellow men are most likely to diffuse that violence; to provide care to others, to help them and to pray for them. Why limit attendance to these persons when there is not that limit on other parts of our society? What word describes the motivation to do so?
Dissimilar treatment of certain of the citizenry must be corrected, and we are both aware that you have received a volume of correspondence calling attention to this. There are quite a number of us awaiting equal treatment.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima