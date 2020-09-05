To the editor — Having read the letters of Gary Starkey, I think he missed the most important part of our founding principles: These truths are self-evident, all men are created equal. He touched on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness but missed that first most important part. Are Republicans feeling guilty about something as they seem to believe they are being blamed? They share the blame with the Democrats as neither side has all the answers even though they think they do.
Writer Debbie Andrews takes Andy Affholter to task because his letter indicated in her words that her beliefs were racist. She is absolutely entitled to believe what she believes. If her views are racist, then own your views and explain why your racist views are valid.
I am really tired of people on both ends of the spectrum crying that their beliefs are valid but don’t seem to want to own them.
ROB GIMLIN
Ellensburg