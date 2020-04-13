To the editor — The all-hating left! I have never in my 62 years observed the amount of pure hatred for a president. People lie daily about our great president. They say he makes poor decisions. The president rarely makes a decision without major advice from his professionals.
One recent decision he made without his designated health professionals’ agreement was the travel ban on China. He was called xenophobic and racist for doing so. That decision alone probably saved millions of lives. Remember, China didn't let President Trump or the rest of the world even know about the virus for almost two months.
You haters need to realize that Trump loves this country and he has nothing but its best interests in mind.
JAY BALL
Yakima