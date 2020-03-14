To the editor — It is easy to feel a sense of grief and helplessness when you read the March 7 Yakima Herald-Republic article about the coral bleaching of the 133,360-square-mile Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage site. This and the magnitude of the devastation of the fires in Australia are beyond comprehension.
A recent presentation to a local group made me realize that we have turned a corner and that people see that climate change is happening and are hungry for solutions. I would direct you to the wonderful climate action guide published by the nonpartisan Audubon organization; it is extensive and there is something for everyone: https://www.audubon.org/climate-action-guide.
I am devoting my energies to getting an effective climate policy passed in Washington, D.C. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been championed for many years by George Shultz, the 99-year-old American economist who has served three Republican presidents. We can turn this around, but we need everyone and every country doing their part.
SARA CATE
Yakima