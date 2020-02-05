To the editor — The most recent two-state “peace” plan between Israel and the Palestinians proposed by President Trump’s administration is commendable but will not succeed.
All previous worldly plans by our political leaders to achieve “peace” apart from God’s master plan will never succeed. This recent plan, which includes adjusting or taking away borders and territories from his chosen people, the Jewish nation, is contrary to God’s plan.
The Bible declares that any nation that tries to take away the “promised land” from his people will result in judgment.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima