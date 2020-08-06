To the editor — Sometimes good things can come out of bad situations. The Terrace Heights Community Association, owners of the Terrace Heights Civic Center, have been blessed recently with a very good thing, and that is our new paved parking lot. After three years of fundraising events and much begging for the funds to get this done, our parking lot was paved and striped the week of July 24.
The T.H. Community Association board of directors want to thank Granite Construction and Cevin Ladwig Sr. for their generosity and professionalism in the job they did for us at a great price. Ladwig was very informative and helpful in our decision to decide, yes, we can do this. We also want to thank the Yakima Valley Regional Library for their partnership and patience in finally getting decent handicap parking spaces for patrons of the library. We know this will also help with parking for patrons who rent the building for social gatherings.
And, of course, a tremendous thank you to all our generous donors. However, funds are still needed to complete payment of this project; you can donate through our GoFundMe campaign or directly to Banner Bank and our Pave It Forward account.
LINDA SLIGER
President, Terrace Heights Community Association