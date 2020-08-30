To the editor — I am so proud of Linda Sliger and the Terrace Heights Community Center Board of Directors for their effort to pave the large parking lot that now provides significantly better access to the Terrace Heights Library and other building functions.
Their vision to improve the facility for both their own community-focused activities and Yakima Valley Libraries spanned three-plus years to raise funds. Their efforts resulted in paving a gravel covered parking that was difficult to navigate, especially during the winter months.
This project was completed last month thanks to their vision, with help from the Yakima Valley Libraries, and most significantly, Cevin Ladwig & Granite Construction. Through his leadership, Granite Construction crews volunteered their labor time to make this project economically viable.
Yakima Valley is so blessed to have community entities such as Terrace Heights Community Association and private sector businesses like Granite Construction to develop partnerships to make life better for us all!
DEL RANKIN
Yakima Valley Libraries trustee